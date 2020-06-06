Gadlha Peterson

MAYSA-MARIA KRISTINA GADLHA PETERSON

June 12th, 1960

May 27th, 2020

Maysa-Maria Kristina Gadlha Peterson, age 59, of Colorado Springs Colorado, crossed over quietly at home with her family on Wednesday, May 27th, 2020 after a battle with breast cancer.

Maysa was born on June 12th, 1960 to Maria Lina Gomes Gadlha Ashcroft and Ronald Clyde Peterson in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Eldest of 5 children, she is survived by her siblings Ivanna Austell, Pierre Peterson, Marco Ashcroft, and Francesca Ashcroft as well as her lovingly adopted stepfather Frank Ashcroft. She is also survived by her children, Eleni Hosack, Sean Peterson Schnell, Ian Peterson Schnell, Evan Peterson Schnell, Joshua Lach, and her grandson Isaac Peterson Schnell.

A memorial service will be determined at a later date contingent upon the safety protocols of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"I love you without knowing how, or when, or from where. I love you simply, without problems or pride: I love you in this way because I do not know any other way of loving but this, in which there is no I or you, so intimate that your hand upon my chest is my hand, so intimate that when I fall asleep your eyes close."

- Pablo Neruda







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store