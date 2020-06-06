Maysa-Maria Kristina Gadlha Peterson
1960 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Maysa-Maria's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Gadlha Peterson
MAYSA-MARIA KRISTINA GADLHA PETERSON
June 12th, 1960
May 27th, 2020
Maysa-Maria Kristina Gadlha Peterson, age 59, of Colorado Springs Colorado, crossed over quietly at home with her family on Wednesday, May 27th, 2020 after a battle with breast cancer.
Maysa was born on June 12th, 1960 to Maria Lina Gomes Gadlha Ashcroft and Ronald Clyde Peterson in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Eldest of 5 children, she is survived by her siblings Ivanna Austell, Pierre Peterson, Marco Ashcroft, and Francesca Ashcroft as well as her lovingly adopted stepfather Frank Ashcroft. She is also survived by her children, Eleni Hosack, Sean Peterson Schnell, Ian Peterson Schnell, Evan Peterson Schnell, Joshua Lach, and her grandson Isaac Peterson Schnell.
A memorial service will be determined at a later date contingent upon the safety protocols of the COVID-19 pandemic.
"I love you without knowing how, or when, or from where. I love you simply, without problems or pride: I love you in this way because I do not know any other way of loving but this, in which there is no I or you, so intimate that your hand upon my chest is my hand, so intimate that when I fall asleep your eyes close."
- Pablo Neruda



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Gazette on Jun. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Return to Nature Funeral Home
815 East Platte Avenue
Colorado Springs, CO 80903
(719) 475-0583
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved