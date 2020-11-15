Sohler

MELANIE KIM SOHLER

July 30, 1963

October 22, 2020

Melanie Sohler, beloved wife, sister, stepmom and grandma, passed away on October 22, 2020 in Colorado Springs, CO at the age of 57 years old.

Due to the current pandemic, no service will be held.

Melanie was born on July 30, 1963 in Kansas to Stanley Edward Sohler (AKA Jason Loam) and Ellen Lavina Fairchild. Melanie was her father's only daughter, and she was beloved as such.

Melanie was an entrepreneur at heart, regularly suggesting the next great business idea. Over the years, she worked as a photographer, webmaster, and property manager. She was a "jill-of-all-trades" and loved to learn about new technology. She was a dedicated and loving grandma. She lit up when she held her grandchildren and found ways to connect and play with them at every interaction.

When Melanie met Wayne in 1988, she fell in love with his charisma, humor, and dedication to his children. Throughout their time together, they lived in Burbank, Berlin, and Northridge. In 2019, Melanie and Wayne moved to Colorado Springs in hopes of buying a home and settling down.

Melanie is survived by her husband of 32 years, Wayne Michael Bauer; half-sisters Lisa Adams and Beverly Lynette Pence; two stepchildren and their spouses, Grant and Kimberly Bauer, and Crystal and John Brower; two step-grandchildren, Brooke Lynn Bauer and Hudson Michael Bauer.







