Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Melba Marie Cimino. View Sign

Cimino

MELBA MARIE CIMINO

August 7, 1931 February 13, 2019

Melba Marie Cimino passed away on February 13th, 2019. She was born to Mike and Mary Cimino in Colorado Springs, Colorado on August 7, 1931.

Melba attended Colorado Springs schools including Steele Elementary, North Junior High and Colorado Springs, High School (now Palmer High School). She attended Colorado College and graduated in 1953. She was a member of the Gamma Phi Beta sorority.

Melba's career with the federal government spanned over forty years, working for the North American Air Defense Command and the United States Space Command. She was a secretary for the generals who were the Deputy Chiefs of Staff Communications and Electronics.

After the deaths of two younger sisters from Kidney disease, Melba became a very active volunteer with the , working in both the Denver and Colorado Springs Chapter. She was Vice- President of the Kidney Foundation of the Rocky Mountain Region and served on the board of the Colorado Springs Chapter. Melba also served on many national committees.

In addition to her parents, Melba was preceded in death by two younger sisters, Marlene Francis and Sharon Ann. She is survived by her sister Barbara Jean and numerous cousins, all who will miss her dearly.

The family would like to thank the Bridge Assisted Living and New Century Hospice for their loving care.

In lieu of flowers, the family request that donations be made to the at:

Mass of Christian Burial is scheduled for Thursday, February 21, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. Corpus Christi Catholic Church, 2318 N. Cascade Ave, Colorado Springs, Colorado with a viewing starting at 9:15 am. A private interment will follow the Mass.







CiminoMELBA MARIE CIMINOAugust 7, 1931 February 13, 2019Melba Marie Cimino passed away on February 13th, 2019. She was born to Mike and Mary Cimino in Colorado Springs, Colorado on August 7, 1931.Melba attended Colorado Springs schools including Steele Elementary, North Junior High and Colorado Springs, High School (now Palmer High School). She attended Colorado College and graduated in 1953. She was a member of the Gamma Phi Beta sorority.Melba's career with the federal government spanned over forty years, working for the North American Air Defense Command and the United States Space Command. She was a secretary for the generals who were the Deputy Chiefs of Staff Communications and Electronics.After the deaths of two younger sisters from Kidney disease, Melba became a very active volunteer with the , working in both the Denver and Colorado Springs Chapter. She was Vice- President of the Kidney Foundation of the Rocky Mountain Region and served on the board of the Colorado Springs Chapter. Melba also served on many national committees.In addition to her parents, Melba was preceded in death by two younger sisters, Marlene Francis and Sharon Ann. She is survived by her sister Barbara Jean and numerous cousins, all who will miss her dearly.The family would like to thank the Bridge Assisted Living and New Century Hospice for their loving care.In lieu of flowers, the family request that donations be made to the at: https://team.kidney.org/campaign/Melba-Cimino Mass of Christian Burial is scheduled for Thursday, February 21, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. Corpus Christi Catholic Church, 2318 N. Cascade Ave, Colorado Springs, Colorado with a viewing starting at 9:15 am. A private interment will follow the Mass. Published in The Gazette on Feb. 20, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Arrangements under the direction of:

Swan-Law Funeral Directors

Send Flowers Return to today's Obituaries for The Gazette Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close