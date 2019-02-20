Cimino
MELBA MARIE CIMINO
August 7, 1931 February 13, 2019
Melba Marie Cimino passed away on February 13th, 2019. She was born to Mike and Mary Cimino in Colorado Springs, Colorado on August 7, 1931.
Melba attended Colorado Springs schools including Steele Elementary, North Junior High and Colorado Springs, High School (now Palmer High School). She attended Colorado College and graduated in 1953. She was a member of the Gamma Phi Beta sorority.
Melba's career with the federal government spanned over forty years, working for the North American Air Defense Command and the United States Space Command. She was a secretary for the generals who were the Deputy Chiefs of Staff Communications and Electronics.
After the deaths of two younger sisters from Kidney disease, Melba became a very active volunteer with the , working in both the Denver and Colorado Springs Chapter. She was Vice- President of the Kidney Foundation of the Rocky Mountain Region and served on the board of the Colorado Springs Chapter. Melba also served on many national committees.
In addition to her parents, Melba was preceded in death by two younger sisters, Marlene Francis and Sharon Ann. She is survived by her sister Barbara Jean and numerous cousins, all who will miss her dearly.
The family would like to thank the Bridge Assisted Living and New Century Hospice for their loving care.
In lieu of flowers, the family request that donations be made to the at: https://team.kidney.org/campaign/Melba-Cimino
Mass of Christian Burial is scheduled for Thursday, February 21, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. Corpus Christi Catholic Church, 2318 N. Cascade Ave, Colorado Springs, Colorado with a viewing starting at 9:15 am. A private interment will follow the Mass.
Published in The Gazette on Feb. 20, 2019