Melendrina A. Manuel (1916 - 2019)
Service Information
Memorial Gardens Cemetery & Funeral Home
3825 Airport Road
Colorado Springs, CO
80910
(719)-596-7990
Visitation
Monday, Apr. 29, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Memorial Gardens Cemetery & Funeral Home
3825 Airport Road
Colorado Springs, CO 80910
Visitation
Tuesday, Apr. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
Memorial Gardens Cemetery & Funeral Home
3825 Airport Road
Colorado Springs, CO 80910
Funeral service
Tuesday, Apr. 30, 2019
12:00 PM
Memorial Gardens Cemetery & Funeral Home
3825 Airport Road
Colorado Springs, CO 80910
Obituary
Manuel
MELENDRINA "MIPONG" A. MANUEL
May 20, 1916 - April 23, 2019
On the morning of April 23, 2019, Melendrina A. "Mipong" Manuel, 102, of Colorado Springs, CO, slipped away from us to go to the other side of the veil; joining her husband, granddaughter, Sarah; her sisters, her brother, and beloved dog, Jesse.
Melendrina was born May 20, 1916 in the Philippine Islands to Jacinto Aguinaldo and Tranquilina Agcaoili.
Melendrina met her soon-to-be husband Rosalio at a dance. Funny thing is that he was interested in her but the feelings were not reciprocal for some time. Melendrina married her US Army soldier, Rosalio Manuel, Sr. in 1939. After 63 wonderful years of marriage, Rosalio passed away in 2003.
Melendrina was an amazing kind woman, adored by so many. Her love for crocheting and sewing lead her to create many beautiful works of art. She had a passion for music and loved to play the piano. Her favorite songs were "You Are My Sunshine" and tinikling (traditional Philippine folk dance music). Not only was she an artist but a beautiful wife, mother, grandmother, and friend to those who knew her.
She is survived by her children, Melvin S., Edmund M., and Rosalio M., Jr,.; grandchildren, Sharon, Matthew, Mark, James, Charlene, Valerie, Larry, and Leia; great-grandchildren, Fawn, Faith, Christian, Jeremiah, Coryna, Elizabeth, Stephen, Kory, Ellie, Rylie, Ciara, Forrest, and Travis; great-great-grandchildren, Keanu, Keola, Lomani, Gabriel, Isabella, Micah, Annaliese, Xander, Elysia, Cataleya, and Parker.
Services honoring and celebrating Melendrina's life will be at Memorial Gardens Cemetery & Funeral Home, 3825 Airport Rd. Visitation will be from 4 - 7PM Mon, Apr. 29, 2019. Funeral service will be 12PM Tues, Apr. 30, 2019 with visitation at 11AM and burial to follow.
Published in The Gazette on Apr. 28, 2019
Funeral Home Details
Colorado Springs, CO   (719) 596-7990
