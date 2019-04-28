Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Melendrina A. Manuel. View Sign Service Information Memorial Gardens Cemetery & Funeral Home 3825 Airport Road Colorado Springs , CO 80910 (719)-596-7990 Visitation 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM Memorial Gardens Cemetery & Funeral Home 3825 Airport Road Colorado Springs , CO 80910 View Map Visitation 11:00 AM Memorial Gardens Cemetery & Funeral Home 3825 Airport Road Colorado Springs , CO 80910 View Map Funeral service 12:00 PM Memorial Gardens Cemetery & Funeral Home 3825 Airport Road Colorado Springs , CO 80910 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Manuel

MELENDRINA "MIPONG" A. MANUEL

May 20, 1916 - April 23, 2019

On the morning of April 23, 2019, Melendrina A. "Mipong" Manuel, 102, of Colorado Springs, CO, slipped away from us to go to the other side of the veil; joining her husband, granddaughter, Sarah; her sisters, her brother, and beloved dog, Jesse.

Melendrina was born May 20, 1916 in the Philippine Islands to Jacinto Aguinaldo and Tranquilina Agcaoili.

Melendrina met her soon-to-be husband Rosalio at a dance. Funny thing is that he was interested in her but the feelings were not reciprocal for some time. Melendrina married her US Army soldier, Rosalio Manuel, Sr. in 1939. After 63 wonderful years of marriage, Rosalio passed away in 2003.

Melendrina was an amazing kind woman, adored by so many. Her love for crocheting and sewing lead her to create many beautiful works of art. She had a passion for music and loved to play the piano. Her favorite songs were "You Are My Sunshine" and tinikling (traditional Philippine folk dance music). Not only was she an artist but a beautiful wife, mother, grandmother, and friend to those who knew her.

She is survived by her children, Melvin S., Edmund M., and Rosalio M., Jr,.; grandchildren, Sharon, Matthew, Mark, James, Charlene, Valerie, Larry, and Leia; great-grandchildren, Fawn, Faith, Christian, Jeremiah, Coryna, Elizabeth, Stephen, Kory, Ellie, Rylie, Ciara, Forrest, and Travis; great-great-grandchildren, Keanu, Keola, Lomani, Gabriel, Isabella, Micah, Annaliese, Xander, Elysia, Cataleya, and Parker.

Services honoring and celebrating Melendrina's life will be at Memorial Gardens Cemetery & Funeral Home, 3825 Airport Rd. Visitation will be from 4 - 7PM Mon, Apr. 29, 2019. Funeral service will be 12PM Tues, Apr. 30, 2019 with visitation at 11AM and burial to follow.

To leave the family an online condolence, please visit







