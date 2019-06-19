Tanguay
MELISSA P. TANGUAY
August 30, 1985 June 13, 2019
Melissa P. Tanguay, beloved wife, mother, daughter, friend, sister, niece, and cousin, passed away on June 13, 2019, in Colorado Springs, Colorado. She was born in Colorado Springs, Colorado, August 30, 1985, She is survived by her husband, Jay Tanguay; sons, Finn and Jay Jr.; mother, Cindy; sisters, Teresa and Brenna.
Visitation will take place Friday, June 21, 2019, from 4:00-8:00p.m, at Swan-Law Funeral Directors, 501 North Cascade Avenue, Colorado Springs. A funeral service will take place from 10:00 am-2:00p.m. on Sunday, June 23, 2019 at Swan-Law Funeral Directors, 501 North Cascade Avenue, Colorado Springs.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to a GoFundMe page at www.gofundme.com/jfqs8m-memorial-fund-for-melissa or Trust Fund set up by Jay Tanguay for her sons.
Published in The Gazette on June 19, 2019