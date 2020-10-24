1/1
Melvin C. Cusic
1932 - 2020
Cusic
MELVIN C. CUSIC
March 25, 1932 October 18, 2020
Melvin C. Cusic, 88, passed away at his residence in Colorado Springs after his 5 year battle with lymphoma, with his wife Norma and son Robert at his bedside. Mel was born to Roy and Lula Cusic in the Rush, Colorado area. He attended high school in Simla, Colorado. It was there that he started dating Norma Tipton during his junior year. They married in November following their high school graduation in May 1950.
As a young man, Melvin worked as a lineman for the Rural Electric Association and advanced to maintenance foreman. He worked 16 1/2 years for the Mountain View Electric. Norma was a sales lady and manager for Tupperware. She excelled in the business and was offered a Tupperware distributorship in Fargo, North Dakota in August 1966. Mel joined her in this successful business partnership. They had the opportunity to move back to Colorado Springs in 1974. They retired in 1985. Mel and Norma were very proud of the success they had in Tupperware and the many friends they made during their journey. However, they were getting grand-babies that they wanted to spend more time with, and retired in 1985.
Melvin enjoyed camping, fishing, and hunting and made a beautiful area on his 'pasture' where he and Norma planted many trees and dug 2 ponds which they and their friends enjoyed very much. Mel spent many hours working in the woodworking shop that he added to his home where Mel and Norma built cradles for each son, lots of birdhouses for friends and neighbors, and for many years made several little tables and chairs for children at Christmas which they donated to the Salvation Army.
Those preceding Mel in death were his mom, dad, and brother, Rolla, and daughter in law, Rogina (Bob's wife). Surviving him is his wife, Norma; son Rod, wife Cindy, and their two daughters, Megan and Shannon; son Bob and his children Ryan and Jenna.
Memorial Services will be held at The Church On The Ranch, 3685 Jeannine Dr., Colorado Springs, CO on Tuesday, October 27, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. and burial will be in Simla following the services.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to:
Rocky Mountain Cancer Center
2312 N. Nevada Avenue, Suite 400
Colorado Springs, CO 80907




Published in The Gazette on Oct. 24, 2020.
Published in The Gazette on Oct. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
27
Memorial service
11:00 AM
Church On The Ranch
Funeral services provided by
Memorial Gardens Cemetery & Funeral Home
3825 Airport Road
Colorado Springs, CO 80910
7195967990
