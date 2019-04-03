Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Melvin G. Smith. View Sign

Smith

MELVIN G. SMITH

April 5, 1930

March 28, 2019

Melvin G. Smith (Smitty) age 88, a lifelong Colorado resident and longtime Colorado Springs resident passed away Thursday, March 28.

Melvin Glenn Smith was born April 5, 1930 in Kit Carson, Colorado to the late Theodore R. and Laura (Johnston) Smith. Upon graduation from Stratton High School Melvin enlisted in the United States Air Force earning several awards including Korean Service Medal, United Nations Service Medal, National Defense Service, and Good Conduct Medal. Following an honorable discharge, he moved to Colorado Springs where he met and married Betty Sandusky on June 8, 1958.

Melvin spent a lengthy career with the United States Post Office and was very active with NALC and local union. He enjoyed square-dancing with his wife and they belonged to several square-dancing clubs, and enjoyed camping with his family. Melvin was a member of the American Legion and Calvary United Methodist Church.

He is survived by his daughter Shelly Smith, son Kevin Smith, and step-granddaughter Jade Behnke, all of Colorado Springs, sisters Arla Franke, Grand Junction CO, Belva Smith, Colorado Springs CO and brothers Paul (Ruth) Smith, Rocky Ford CO, and Byron (Karen) Smith, Delta CO, and many loving nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

Melvin was preceded in death by his parents, wife, son Darell Smith and brothers Wayne Smith and Allen Ray Smith.

We would like to thank Springs Ranch Memory Care and New Century Hospice for their loving care and support in his final months. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Melvin's name to New Century Hospice or Calvary United Methodist Church.

Visitation 5 - 7 p.m. on Friday, April 5, at Shrine of Remembrance, 1730 E. Fountain Boulevard. Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. on Saturday, April 6, at Calvary United Methodist Church, 4210 Austin Bluffs Parkway with a reception to follow. Private interment, Evergreen Cemetery.







1730 East Fountain Blvd.

Colorado Springs , CO 80910

