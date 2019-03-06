Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mercedes Atencio. View Sign

Atencio

MERCEDES ATENCIO

December 15, 1929 February 28, 2019

Mercedes Atencio joined her husband Willie on February 28, 2019. Mercedes was born December 15, 1929 to Adonais and Josefina Padilla of Lobatos, Colorado. She married Willie Atencio Jr. October 27, 1947. She was a member of Our Lady of Fatima and The Madres Cristianas of Antonito, Colorado.

She enjoyed doing word search puzzles, cooking, watching Family Feud, morning Mass and afternoon Rosaries. Her greatest joy was working with children. She worked 18 years for South Conejos RE-10 School District and for Holy Apostles Catholic Church Nursery from September 2001 until January 2015 in Colorado Springs, Colorado. She moved to Colorado Springs in October 2000 with her son Aj.

She is preceded in death by husband Willie Atencio Jr; one son Anthony: parents, Adonais and Josefina Padilla; brothers, Paul, Edward and infant Antonio; sisters, Adelia Martinez, Gloria Chavez, Frieda Romero; daughter-in-law Lorraine Espinoza; great grand son Jimmy T. Atencio; father and mother-in- law Willie and Cordelia Atencio.

A Memorial Mass will be Celebrated Saturday, March 9, 2019, 11:00a.m., at Holy Apostles Catholic Church, 4925 North Carefree Cir, Colorado Springs, Co.





4925 N Carefree Cir

Colorado Springs, CO 80917

