Dillon

MEREDITH (STEVENSON) DILLON

September 19, 1961 December 21, 2019

Meredith Stevenson Dillon died unexpectedly Dec. 21, 2019. She was born in Delaware, Ohio in 1961 to Merritt and Lenora Stevenson. Spending her early childhood in Ohio and Oregon, she then moved to Southern California. Meredith moved to Colorado in the 1970's and graduated from Colorado State University.

Meredith moved to Colorado Springs in 1982. Her love of culinary arts led her to become a gourmet chef and an owner of "All Things Delicious", a restaurant and catering establishment. After several years, she became a representative for Roerig / Pfizer Pharmaceutical Company. In 1994 Meredith married her devoted husband, Jack T. Dillon, M.D. She retired from the pharmaceutical industry and concentrated on volunteer work, being a fantastic wife, a wonderful mother to her son, and a devoted dog lover to her "fur babies".

Her family, and those friends who were fortunate enough to know her well, will remember her as amazing, compassionate, and a lover and creator of beauty and joy.

Meredith is survived by her husband, Jack. Her son, Loren Hellem. Her father and his wife, Merritt and Vilma Stevenson. Her mother, Lenora (Stevenson) Phillips. Her sister and brother-in-law, Jennifer and Michael Fedel. Her sister and brother-in-law, Jovia and Michael Richards. Her brother-in-law, Paul Dillon. Her sister-in-law, Katherine Ridenhour, and numerous nieces, nephews, great nieces and a great nephew.

A Celebration of Life for Meredith will be scheduled at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to "Care and Share", "The Humane Society", or a .







