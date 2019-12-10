Bales
MERLE E. BALES
August 28, 1928 December 4, 2019
Merle E. Bales, age 91, of Colorado Springs went home to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on December 4, 2019. Merle was born in McCook, Nebraska on August 28, 1928. He graduated from Colorado Springs High School in 1947 and followed his father into the Drywall contracting business. He was an avid pool player and a member of the Elks and Eagles of Colorado Springs. He was preceded in passing by his son, Darren Bales, Brothers Marvin and Alvin "Punky" and sister Rogene Hawkins. He is survived by son, Kevin Bales of Highlands Ranch, Colorado.; daughter and husband, Brandie and Mark Martinez and grandchildren Cullen and Chase Martinez of Cedar Park, Texas; sister Marilyn Koch, nieces and nephews: Pam, Rick, Steve, Dan; Gary; Bryan, Brenda, Brad; Brenda, Doug, Denise and a multitude of great nieces and nephews.
Graveside services will be held Thursday, December 12th at 11:00 a.m. at Memorial Gardens Cemetery on 3825 Airport Road, Colorado Springs, CO 80910. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Elks Lodge on Nevada Avenue.
Published in The Gazette on Dec. 10, 2019