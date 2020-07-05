Caton, USAF, (Ret.)MSGT MERLE EUGENE CATON, USAF, (RET.)March 27, 1928 March 2, 2020Merle E. Caton, 91, passed away March 2, 2020 at Brookdale Monument Valley Park Living facility.He was born in 1928 in Buffalo Mills, PA. Merle is survived by his sons, Gary (Sandy) and Mark (Laura); grandkids, Rebecca (John) Brady, Jessica (Andy) Craig, Angela (Jordan) Johnson and Courtney Caton; and four great-grandkids; brothers, Harry and Robert; and many nieces and nephews.Merle retired as a MSGT from the USAF in 1966, and moved to Colorado Springs where he put his electronic skills to work at Hewlett-Packard (HP). Merle retired from HP in 1986 to spend time fishing and hunting, cutting firewood and other physical activities to remain healthy into his 90s. He greatly enjoyed the Colorado sunshine, reading the paper with a cup of coffee on the porch, and visiting with friends and neighbors!The family greatly appreciates the loving and caring staff at Brookdale and their Hospice Care, who helped him enjoy his new home.There is no Memorial Service planned at this time.Donations may be made in his memory to Brookdale Hospice, 7222 Commerce Center Dr., Suite 100, Colorado Springs, CO 80919. To see Merle's full obituary, please visit tsfs.co