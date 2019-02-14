Casey, Jr.
MERVIN M. CASEY, JR.
August 6, 1937 February 8, 2019
Mervin M. Casey, Jr. was born in Colorado Springs, Colorado. He graduated from Colorado Springs High School in 1955. His higher education included a Bachelor's and two Masters Degrees. He was also a 3rd Degree Master Freemason. He was a published author of two novels. He worked for the El Paso County D.O.T. Engineering Division until his retirement in 1999.
Mr. Casey had many hobbies throughout his life, from woodworking, playing pool, and writing, cowboy quick-draw shooting, roller derby, and tubing down the Arkansas River. After retirement, he enjoyed gourmet cooking, following NASCAR, and volunteering at the Old Colorado City Historical Society.
Mr. Casey was a loving and beloved husband, father, grandfather, great- grandfather, brother, friend and mentor; as well as a patriot, civil servant, and wordsmith; and the world will be lesser for his passing.
Mr. Casey is preceded in death by his parents, Mervin (Slim) M. Casey, Sr. and Mary Elizabeth (Betty) Casey, and his eldest daughter Erin Elizabeth. He is survived by his brother Patrick, his loving wife Arlene, and children; son Mervin III, daughters Kelleen, Victoria and Loretta, grandchildren; Rachel, Mervin IV, Coreen, Joshua, Scott, Caitlynn, Gabrielle and Anna, plus many great-grandchildren.
Mr. Casey's remembrance celebration is 2:00 PM Friday, February 15th at the Old Colorado City History Center, located at 1 South 24th Street, Colorado Springs, CO 80904.
Published in The Gazette on Feb. 14, 2019