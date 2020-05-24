Simpson

MICHAEL ANDREW SIMPSON

April 8, 1986

April 20, 2020

It is with broken heart and deep pain that we announce the passing of our beloved son Michael Andrew Simpson. A native of Colorado Springs, Michael was born on April 8, 1986 and died on April 20, 2020 of heart failure following a lengthy illness.

He leaves behind his devoted mom Audrey, his dad Whitley, his brother Jermaine, sisters Carol and Ann Marie, his Aunt Maxine, his uncles Hezekiah and Anthony, and many nieces, nephews, cousins and treasured friends.

We are thankful that God gave the world a smart, caring, strong, honest and loving young man who saw the good in people. Michael had the courage and faith to face the things in life that he could not change.

We have a wealth of marvelous memories about Michael. His dad and brother will always remember the long late-night talks, playing games on the Xbox and their fun and laughter. With the joy of being his mother I will remember Michael's laughter, our last hug and our last reading of the 23 Palms. Michael you will always be our sunshine on a cloudy day.

Michael was funny, and now that he's in heaven with his grandparents and uncle, we expect that he will be rejoicing and demanding to go shopping at Walmart, and to watch his favorite comedy shows. We know he is one of God's angels and we hope God allows you to shop at Walmart, watch a little wrestling and some comedy.

Matthew 5:4 "Blessed are those who mourn, for they will be comforted." Michael with time God will heal our broken hearts but you will always be in our hearts and our spirits forever. Until we meet again in heaven.

Special thanks to Penrose Main Hospital Nursing Administration, Education Department, Penrose Hospital Spiritual Care, Penrose Nursing Staff, UC Health Memorial Hospital, Compassus Hospice Cares, Emmanuel Missionary Baptist Church and Cappadonna Funeral Home.

Per Michael's wish cremation was done and a memorial will be held later.







