Magee

MICHAEL ANTONIO MAGEE

November 20, 1965

June 27, 2019

Michael Antonio Magee, 55 passed away suddenly on June 27, 2019 in Colorado Springs, surrounded by his family. Michael was born on November 20, 1965 in Alabama.

Michael proudly served and retired from the United States Navy after twenty plus years of service. He was awarded the Navy Marine Corps Achievement Medal, Navy Unite Commendation, Meritorious Unite Commendation, Good Conduct Medal, National Defense Service Medal, Southwest Asia Service Medal, Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, and the Kuwait Liberation Medal.

Michael is survived by his wife, Betina Magee; his children, Justin A. Magee, Marcus A. Magee, Michael A. Magee, Brian D. Magee, Travis Charity, Allegra A. Barns, Malayo Magee; grandchildren, Sasha, Mimi, Soraya, Iris Magee and Ronan Barnes; siblings, Leonard H. Waker and Sylvia A. Summerville; aunts and uncles, Marie Sipp, Flether N. Sipp, Shirley Dardon, Silvia Sipp, Hilda Mae Jordan Sipp, Dolly Mae Ramadan, Gerline Moore, Thomas Sipp, Hilton Sipp, Charles Magee and numerous loving cousins and friends.

Visitation and a Funeral Service will be held on Wednesday, July 3, 2019 at the Angelus Chapel Funeral Directors, 1104 S. Circle Drive, Colorado Springs, CO 80910. Visitation will be from 1:00 pm - 3:00 pm and the Funeral Service will start at 3:00 pm. Burial will take place on Friday, July 5, 2019 at 9:00 am at the Pikes Peak National Cemetery, 10545 Drennan Road, Colorado Springs, CO. 80925.

