Landry

MICHAEL "MIKE" BERNARD LANDRY

August 27, 1941 June 14, 2019

Michael (Mike) Bernard Landry, 77, died at home on June 14, 2019 of complications of COPD, with his wife, Linda and son, Galen by his side.

Mike was born to B.A. and Dorothy (Ney) Landry in Hanston KS on August 27, 1941.

He grew up and attended school in Haston graduating in 1959. Growing up he worked with his dad and family doing custom wheat cutting and construction. Mike served in the US Army from 1961-1963.

He relocated to Cheyenne Wells CO in 1963 and worked construction with his dad.

He met and married Linda Feyh in 1966. They had 2 boys, Galen in 1966 and Christopher in 1967. He moved his family to Colorado Springs in 1968.

He was a member of Carpenter Local Union #515. He worked for GE Johnson for 23 years on many of their jobs around Colorado Springs, as well as other construction companies.

His parents, brother Leo, and son Christopher preceded him in death.

He is survived his wife Linda of 53 years, his son, Galen, his brother Francis (Geraldine) of Colby KS, sister Rose Elaine (Ronnie) of Dodge City KS, sister Theresa Robertson of Colorado Springs CO, brother Steve (Julie) Landry of Gunnison CO, and many nieces, nephews and friends that have become family.

A funeral Mass will be held Thursday, June 27, 2019 at 10:00 am at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 1830 S Corona, Colorado Springs CO 80905.





