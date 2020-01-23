Krough
MICHAEL DAVID KROUGH
February 5, 1962 January 17, 2020
Michael David Krough, 57, of Colorado Springs, CO, formerly of Marshalltown, IA, passed away due to an auto accident near Hershey, Nebraska on January 17, 2020. A Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, January 24, 2020, at the Mitchell Family Funeral Home, Marshalltown, IA. Burial will follow at Rose Hill Memorial Gardens, Marshalltown, IA. Visitation will be held from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. Thursday, January 23rd at the Mitchell Family Funeral Home. A memorial fund is being established. For further information or to send Michael's family a condolence, please visit mitchellfh.com.
Michael David Krough was born on February 5, 1962 in Marshalltown, IA to Leslie "Fred" and Margie (Trinkle) Krough. He grew up in Marshalltown and graduated from the Marshalltown High School in 1980. He received his Bachelor's Degree in computer electronics from DeVry University in Kansas City. Michael was employed with Lockheed Martin as a civilian contractor for the United States Army at Ft. Carson in Colorado Springs, CO. When away from work, he enjoyed remodeling homes, being outdoors, hiking and camping. He had a strong faith in God and was a member of the Calvary Worship Center in Colorado Springs.
Left to cherish his memory are his children: Corina Ann Krough, David Michael Krough (Amanda Jacobs) and Emily Asha Krough, all of Colorado Springs; his mother, Margie Krough of Montour, IA; his grandchild, Freya Wren Krough; sisters Karman (David) Downs of Montour, Lesley Arnett of Galveston, TX and Penny Davis of Marshalltown; and brother, Kevin Dean Krough (Cheryl Troutner) of Marshalltown.
Preceding Michael in death are his father, Leslie "Fred" Krough and brother, William Mark Krough.
Published in The Gazette on Jan. 23, 2020