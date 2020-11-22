Creed
MICHAEL DEAN CREED
November 17, 1974 November 17, 2020
Michael Dean Creed 46, affectionately known as "Creed", came into this life on November 17th, 1974. He departed this life, unexpectedly on the same date, November 17th, 2020. Mike was born and raised in Pueblo, but spent most of his adult years in Colorado Springs where he made a plethora of friends. Mike loved people and everyone loved Mike. Mike attended the University of New Mexico at Albuquerque where he studied architecture and earned a Bachelor's Degree in History. He is survived by his parents Karen and Trenton Creed, sister Kati and husband Mike Pinelle, grandparents Buck and Ladeen Creed, his cat Boston and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews and friends. Cremation has taken place and no services are planned at this time. The family requests no flowers but donations may be made to the Pikes Peak Humane Society in Mike's name. Online condolences can be offered at www.imperialfunerals.com