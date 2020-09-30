StrongMICHAEL DEAN STRONGNovember, 7, 1966 September 25, 2020Michael Dean Strong passed on September 25, 2020. He resided in Colorado Springs as he was a Colorado native. Dean was fond of playing and watching football. He also enjoyed fishing and was a king of the barbeque. Dean had an appreciation for helping others and being outdoors as he was a free spirit. He attended Harrison High School and graduated in 1985. He is survived by his son, Michael Leroy Strong; his mother, Joanne Hensley; his sister, Shani Jo Larkin. He was preceded in death by his grandmother, Lois White, and his father, Michael Leroy Strong.Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Friday, October 2nd at Shrine of Remembrance, 1730 E. Fountain Blvd., Colorado Springs, CO, 80910.