1/1
Michael Dean Strong
1966 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Michael's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Strong
MICHAEL DEAN STRONG
November, 7, 1966 September 25, 2020
Michael Dean Strong passed on September 25, 2020. He resided in Colorado Springs as he was a Colorado native. Dean was fond of playing and watching football. He also enjoyed fishing and was a king of the barbeque. Dean had an appreciation for helping others and being outdoors as he was a free spirit. He attended Harrison High School and graduated in 1985. He is survived by his son, Michael Leroy Strong; his mother, Joanne Hensley; his sister, Shani Jo Larkin. He was preceded in death by his grandmother, Lois White, and his father, Michael Leroy Strong.
Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Friday, October 2nd at Shrine of Remembrance, 1730 E. Fountain Blvd., Colorado Springs, CO, 80910.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Gazette on Sep. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
2
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Shrine of Remembrance
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Shrine of Remembrance
1730 East Fountain Blvd.
Colorado Springs, CO 80910
(719) 634-1597
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved