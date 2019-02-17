Davison, Sr.
MICHAEL E. DAVISON, SR.
February 2, 1963 January 21, 2019
Michael E. Davison Sr. is survived by his only child, Michael Davison Jr., Michael Jr's mother Pamela Davison, his twin
brother Mark Davison
and his 2nd wife Deborah.
Memorial Services will be February 23, 2019 at Calvary Worship Center 501 Castle Rd., Colorado Springs, CO at 10:00 AM.
Published in The Gazette on Feb. 17, 2019