Michael Edward Nuce
1954 - 2020
MICHAEL EDWARD NUCE
July 20, 1954
May 16, 2020
Mike passed away in his home surrounded by his family and friends. He is survived by his loving wife of 48 years, Pati; his mother Marie and sister Donna; his son and daughter-in-law Michael and Kaycee, and daughters and sons-in-law Melanie and Mickey Hilton II and Amanda and Rob Erichson; as well as 13 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren. 2 Timothy 4:7-8a "I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith. Now there is in store for me the crown of righteousness, which the Lord, the righteous Judge, will award to me on that day." Memorial service will be held in summer of 2020. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Rich and Keri Griffith c/o Greater Europe Mission https://www.gemission.org/missionaries/griffith



