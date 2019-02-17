Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Michael George O'Dair Jr.. View Sign

O'Dair, JR.

MICHAEL GEORGE O'DAIR, JR.

May 23, 1976

February 12, 2019

Michael George O'Dair Jr., age 42, passed away 12 February 2019. He currently resided in Highlands Ranch, CO where he had purchased and enjoyed making his home for the past 10 years.

Michael was born 23 May 1976 to Michael George O'Dair Sr. and Amy Jo (Steele) O'Dair in Colorado Springs, CO. He grew up in the same house in Monument since his fourth birthday. He graduated from Lewis-Palmer High School, where he made many life- long friends from his childhood.

After graduation, Michael attended the Air Force Academy and the University of Colorado majoring in Meteorology. Mike received his Air Force commission as a 2nd Lieutenant and was rewarded a pilot training spot. After being a pilot in the U.S. Air Force, he was asked to fly for our government before deciding to return to Denver and accept a pilot's position with the airlines.

Mike enjoyed the game of golf and grew up playing since a young age, progressing to being on the high school team. At the age of nine, Mike began his true love of Martial Arts. Over the years, he would rise to black belt and be given captain positions on many teams. It was 1997 when Michael would make the pre-Olympic trials for the 2000 Sydney Olympics. Although tempting to go further in that endeavor, Michael stayed with his desire to go into the Air Force and be a pilot.

Michael Jr. is survived by his mother, Amy Jo O'Dair; his sisters, Shannon Melcher, and Kimberlee Gresham (husband, James Gresham); and his niece, Cora June Gresham. He was preceded in death by his father, Michael O'Dair Sr.

A private family service is being held at Shrine of Remembrance. Burial will take place in Fort Logan National Cemetery, Staging Area B, 3698 S. Sheridan Blvd., Denver, CO 80235, at 1:30 p.m. on Thursday, March 14, 2019.

Online condolences may be left at

"We are so very appreciative of the kind and loving care of Woodmen Valley Chapel and Shrine of Remembrance. No words can come close in describing the gratitude we feel."







