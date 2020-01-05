Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Michael Holdridge. View Sign Service Information Cappadona Funeral Home 1020 E. Fillmore Street Colorado Springs , CO 80907 (719)-520-1817 Celebration of Life 5:00 PM - 8:00 PM The Dublin House 1850 Dominion Way Colorado Springs , CO View Map Send Flowers Obituary



MICHAEL "KELLY" HOLDRIDGE

May 30, 1974 December 30, 2019

Kelly was born in Oklahoma City on May 30, 1974 and passed away in Colorado Springs on December 30, 2019.

He is survived by his parents, Michael Ray Holdridge and Kathryn Ann Holdridge; his daughter, Kathryn "Katie" Morgan Holdridge; his best friend and brother, Brian Lee Holdridge; sister-in-law, Marla Holdridge, all, of Colorado Springs. He is also survived by his grandmother, Billie Holdridge of Sulphur, Oklahoma; Charlotte Morgan, mother of Katie of Colorado Springs. Two uncles, Gary Lee Gilpin and Gregory Dean Gilpin and two cousins, all of Oklahoma City.

He graduated from North Alabama University in Florence, Alabama. Kelly began his I.T. career in Colorado Springs with H.P. moving to Arrow Electronics his last ten years.

His daughter, Katie, was the love of his life. She shares his love of music, movies, bike riding, animals and family.

He had an unmatched passion of music and golf and will be missed by his band, golf buddies and many, many friends.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held Thursday, January 9th at The Dublin House, 1850 Dominion Way, Colorado Springs, from 5:00 to 8:00.







