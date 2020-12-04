1/1
Michael John Steczo
1941 - 2020
Steczo
MICHAEL JOHN STECZO
February 24, 1941 November 27, 2020
Michael John Steczo, 79, of Milliken, passed away on Friday, November 27, 2020 surrounded by family. He was born February 24, 1941 in Chicago, IL to Michael and Lillian (Rossi) Steczo where he grew up and graduated from Chicago Vocational School in 1959.
He enlisted in the US Army on September 25, 1961 and was honorably discharged September 24, 1964, serving in the Reserves until 1967.
On February 16, 1963 he married Dorothy Adele Streit, celebrating 57 years together.
Michael had a varied career throughout his life, serving simultaneously as a police officer in Dalton, Illinois, and an electrician with Sherwin Williams. After moving to Colorado Springs, CO, he was a business owner of Happy Seven Saddle Stables and Colorado Building and Maintenance. He served as Building/Maintenance supervisor for School District 8 in Fountain, CO. As side interests, he worked occasionally as an actor doing gunfight re-enactments, and he hosted the Handyman Show on KVOR as talk show host for many years. He became a pastor of children's ministry at New Life Church, and also served as a counseling chaplain for the El Paso County Sheriff's Dept. He helped to develop security measures for New Life Church and Connections Christian Church, also serving as an Elder to Connections Christian Church, Johnstown.
In his earlier years, he was a member of Knights of Columbus in Illinois, Fraternal Order of Police, and the NRA.
Thankful to have shared his life are his wife, Dottie of Milliken, children; Kim (Duff) Dimmen of Milliken, CO, Jackie (Ray) Schroeder of Dallas, TX, Michael (Monica Choi) Steczo of San Bruno, CA, Amy (Paul) Wise of Hico, TX and Ricky (Rebecca) Steczo of Fort Collins, CO, ten grandchildren; Amanda, David, Kevin, Zachary, Ryan, Cody, Anthony, Andrew, Michael and Kayla, ten great-grandchildren as well as a sister, Julie (John) McMahon of Joliette, IL and brother, Ricky Steczo of Kentucky.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
A private Life Celebration will be held at Adamson. Friends may leave condolences and view a link to the service the following day at AdamsonCares.com.
Memorial gifts may be made to "Compassion International" or "American Red Cross" in care of Adamson, 2000 47th Ave., Greeley, CO 80634.



Published in The Gazette from Dec. 4 to Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Adamson Funeral & Cremation Services
2000 47th Avenue
Greeley, CO 80634
(970) 353-1212
