MICHAEL K. CORNELL
April 30, 2019
Michael (Mike) Cornell, age 55, a 48-year resident of Colorado Springs, Colo., passed away on April 30, 2019. He was born in 1963 at Fort Sill, Oklahoma.
Mike spent his first few years with his family in Fayetteville, N. Carolina, then Colorado Springs, Colo., and Killeen, Tex., before moving back to Colorado Springs at age 10 with his mother and his brother, Kenneth. He attended school at Carmel Middle School and Harrison High School. After high school, he worked at Zeb's Restaurant for 20+ years, and was a member of the senior wait staff, recognized for his service excellence. After Zeb's closed down, he worked several jobs in various services, finding a niche in facility management at First Presbyterian Church downtown Colorado Springs after graduating from the Men's Recovery Program at the Springs Rescue Mission where he found his Christian faith. He enjoyed bowling and playing pool with friends, hiking local trails in the mountains, and avidly followed the Denver Broncos.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Elaine Helmick of Bullhead City, Ariz, and Marcus Cornell of Killeen, Tex. Mike is survived by his two brothers, Raymond (Margaret) Cornell of Colorado Springs, Colo., and Kenneth Cornell of Seagoville, Tex.; nephew Eric Cornell of Colorado Springs, Colo; nieces Rebecca Cornell of Colorado Springs, Colo., and Kacey Cornell of Chicago, Ill.; and his long-time partner Jerri Wilson with her daughters, Kayleigh and Erin.
A Celebration of Life will be held in early June for his friends and family to remember his easy-going manner, kind heart, and friendly smile.
Published in The Gazette on June 6, 2019