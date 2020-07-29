Ohrmundt

MICHAEL KENNETH OHRMUNDT

July 28, 2020 - March 5, 2020

Michael Kenneth Ohrmundt, 61, of Colorado Springs, Colorado, passed away on March 5, 2020, surrounded by his loving family, after a battle with pancreatic cancer.

The memorial service will be held Sunday, August 2, 2020, at 2 p.m. at Rocky Mountain Calvary. There will be a small reception immediately to follow. The family asks in lieu of sending flowers that you contact Nancy Richards in regards to monetary donations be made directly to her, as Michael was the sole provider, a humble man, with little means left behind.







