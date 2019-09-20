Hunke
Michael was a member of the Widefield High School class of 1970. He worked in the construction field for over 30 years building and framing for Widefield Homes. In December of 1994 he obtained his Bachelor of Science in Nursing from Beth-El College. Michael had a successful career as a dialysis nurse and clinical manager.
August 6, 1952 September 14, 2019
MICHAEL KENT HUNKE
Michael K. Hunke, age 67, a resident of Colorado Springs, CO since 1961, passed away Saturday, September 14, 2019. He was born August 6, 1952 in Wichita, KS.
Loving husband to Angelica for 44 years, wonderful father to Sarah Hunke (Chris Welch), Rachel (Jeremy) Morse, and Laura Hunke, devoted son of Joyce and the late Dennis Hunke, dear brother of Denise (Frank) Halle of Connecticut, Susan (Calvin) Dodson of Pueblo, Kenneth (Dawn) Hunke of Colorado Springs, and the late Dennis Hunke II of Illinois, Papa of Riley and Casey Morse, fond uncle to many beloved nieces and nephews.
Visitation is Monday, September 23, 5:00-8:00 P.M. at Dove-Witt Family Mortuary, 6630 S U.S. HWY 85- 87, Fountain, CO.
Services will begin with a rosary Tuesday, September 24, at 9:30 A.M. and a funeral service to follow at 10:00 A.M. at St. Dominic Catholic Church, 5354 South Hwy 85-87, Colorado Springs, CO. A reception will follow the funeral mass.
Interment: Private
In lieu of flowers, a memorial donation can be made in Michael's name to Catholic Charities at www.ccharitiescc.org.
Published in The Gazette on Sept. 20, 2019