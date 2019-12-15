Gray
MICHAEL R. GRAY
September 23, 1956 November 30, 2019
Michael R. Gray, beloved, loyal brother and friend, passed away at home on Saturday, November 30, 2019 in Colorado Springs. He was born in West Point, NY, September 23,
1956, the third of four children born to the late Eiko and Leon Gray.
Michael's professional life included 20+ years as a Dispatcher in the airline industry, nearly 17 of those years with United Airlines. When he relocated to Colorado
Springs, he began bicycling as his exclusive mode of
transport. He met Dave Lehmann, President of Public Personal Rapid Transit Consortium (PPRTC) and his passion became developing a comprehensive approach to creating community connectivity, expediting the evolution of urban development. He worked passionately on various projects with Dave, which he envisioned would help
Colorado Springs, and, as it turns out, other cities!
His sister, Betsy and her husband, Michael, from Arizona and sister Sherry, Colorado Springs, survive him. May he continue inspiring us everyday with his artistic, creative, and visionary spirit.
Published in The Gazette on Dec. 15, 2019