Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Michael R. Gray. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Gray

MICHAEL R. GRAY

September 23, 1956 November 30, 2019

Michael R. Gray, beloved, loyal brother and friend, passed away at home on Saturday, November 30, 2019 in Colorado Springs. He was born in West Point, NY, September 23,

1956, the third of four children born to the late Eiko and Leon Gray.

Michael's professional life included 20+ years as a Dispatcher in the airline industry, nearly 17 of those years with United Airlines. When he relocated to Colorado

Springs, he began bicycling as his exclusive mode of

transport. He met Dave Lehmann, President of Public Personal Rapid Transit Consortium (PPRTC) and his passion became developing a comprehensive approach to creating community connectivity, expediting the evolution of urban development. He worked passionately on various projects with Dave, which he envisioned would help

Colorado Springs, and, as it turns out, other cities!

His sister, Betsy and her husband, Michael, from Arizona and sister Sherry, Colorado Springs, survive him. May he continue inspiring us everyday with his artistic, creative, and visionary spirit.







GrayMICHAEL R. GRAYSeptember 23, 1956 November 30, 2019Michael R. Gray, beloved, loyal brother and friend, passed away at home on Saturday, November 30, 2019 in Colorado Springs. He was born in West Point, NY, September 23,1956, the third of four children born to the late Eiko and Leon Gray.Michael's professional life included 20+ years as a Dispatcher in the airline industry, nearly 17 of those years with United Airlines. When he relocated to ColoradoSprings, he began bicycling as his exclusive mode oftransport. He met Dave Lehmann, President of Public Personal Rapid Transit Consortium (PPRTC) and his passion became developing a comprehensive approach to creating community connectivity, expediting the evolution of urban development. He worked passionately on various projects with Dave, which he envisioned would helpColorado Springs, and, as it turns out, other cities!His sister, Betsy and her husband, Michael, from Arizona and sister Sherry, Colorado Springs, survive him. May he continue inspiring us everyday with his artistic, creative, and visionary spirit. Published in The Gazette on Dec. 15, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Gazette Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close