1/1
Michael Rafter Hurd
1955 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Michael's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Hurd
MICHAEL RAFTER HURD
December 22, 1955 - September 22, 2020
Michael Rafter Hurd (64) passed away on September 22nd at his home in Colorado Springs. Mike was a 60 year resident of Colorado and a graduate of Palmer High School. He loved skiing, and spending time in his beloved Elk Mountains surrounding Crested Butte, CO. He was a successful small business owner and talented glazier. Mike took pride in his accomplishments, and was a skilled craftsman with a body of work that ranged from home building to a bridge spanning the Arkansas River. Mike was dedicated to building meaningful relationships and was always there for anyone who needed help. He treated everyone as if they were his oldest friend.
He is survived by his wife, Jean; sons, Matthew and Michael; siblings, Theresa, Bob, Ann, and Chris; nephews, Cory, Sam, Derrick, and Bobby; nieces, Kristin, Meaghan, and Kate. He was preceded in death by his parents, Judson and Nell and his sister Pamela.
He was an intrepid soul, who never shied away from adventure, and instilled that value in all who knew him. He will be missed.
"Though we need to weep your loss, you dwell in that safe place in our hearts, where no storm or night or pain can reach you."
Small service will be held at his home on Tuesday, September 29th from 3-7pm. Please email MRHurdmemorial@gmail.com for more details/address information.
Larger celebration of life to be held at a later date.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Gazette on Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
29
Service
03:00 - 07:00 PM
his home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Shrine of Remembrance
1730 East Fountain Blvd.
Colorado Springs, CO 80910
(719) 634-1597
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved