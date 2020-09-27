HurdMICHAEL RAFTER HURDDecember 22, 1955 - September 22, 2020Michael Rafter Hurd (64) passed away on September 22nd at his home in Colorado Springs. Mike was a 60 year resident of Colorado and a graduate of Palmer High School. He loved skiing, and spending time in his beloved Elk Mountains surrounding Crested Butte, CO. He was a successful small business owner and talented glazier. Mike took pride in his accomplishments, and was a skilled craftsman with a body of work that ranged from home building to a bridge spanning the Arkansas River. Mike was dedicated to building meaningful relationships and was always there for anyone who needed help. He treated everyone as if they were his oldest friend.He is survived by his wife, Jean; sons, Matthew and Michael; siblings, Theresa, Bob, Ann, and Chris; nephews, Cory, Sam, Derrick, and Bobby; nieces, Kristin, Meaghan, and Kate. He was preceded in death by his parents, Judson and Nell and his sister Pamela.He was an intrepid soul, who never shied away from adventure, and instilled that value in all who knew him. He will be missed."Though we need to weep your loss, you dwell in that safe place in our hearts, where no storm or night or pain can reach you."Small service will be held at his home on Tuesday, September 29th from 3-7pm. Please email MRHurdmemorial@gmail.com for more details/address information.Larger celebration of life to be held at a later date.