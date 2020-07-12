Mize
MICHAEL RALPH MIZE
October 21, 1940 June 8, 2020
Michael Ralph Mize, known always as Mickey, was born in Miller, Missouri to Watson and Mary (Vaughn) Mize. His family moved to Long Beach, California when he was two. Mickey and his older brother Ron loved to wrestle and rough house as young boys.
Mickey loved to be with people, loved playing cards, pickleball, watching his Broncos, and loved his family and friends, but most of all he loved Jesus. Mickey showed us all how to love life, regardless of what is going on. He showed us that a smile can always make things better. He showed us unconditional love, and most importantly he showed us unfaltering faith.
Mickey is preceded in death by his mother Mary, father Watson, and his son Roger. Grateful for sharing his life: his wife, Willene of Colorado Springs; brother Ron of Lakewood, CA; daughter Kristy Mize of Reno, NV; daughter Sheri Erickson and husband Dave of Sartell, MN; daughter Heather Witt and husband Brian of Flagler, CO; grandchildren Joshua, Kyle and Trevor Erickson, Alexis and Peyton Witt.
A Celebration of Life service is scheduled for July 16, 2020, 2pm, at First Presbyterian Church. You may register at http://my.firstprescos.org/mizememorial
Internment will be July 17, 2020, Fort Logan National Cemetery, Denver, Colorado
In lieu of flowers, please consider honoring Mickey by donating to First Presbyterian Church (Caring Ministries), 219 East Bijou, Colorado Springs Co. 80903 or Rocky Mountain ALS, 10855 Dover Street, Suite 500, Denver, Colorado 80021.