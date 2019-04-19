Klotz
MICHAEL ROBERT KLOTZ
June 24, 1972 - April 9, 2019
Michael Robert Klotz, 46, died April 9, 2019 in Midland, Texas.
He was born June 24, 1972 to Robert Leo, Jr. and Mary Ann Rose (Kakareka) Klotz at Langley Air Force Base, Virginia.
Michael graduated from Doherty high school, and a graduate of Rutgers Turf Management School in Colorado Springs, Colorado. His passion were landscaping, golf, and bowling. He was a landscaper and the proprietor of Apex Landscaping Inc.
He is survived by his wife, Kathy Greer; parents, Mary Ann and Robert Klotz, Jr.; stepdaughter, Ashley (A.J.) Selby; grandchildren, Daimon and Kaylee Selby; aunts, Judith (Irvin) Mellman, Donna (John) Takacs, and Nancy (Gregory) Cygan; and cousins.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Michael's memory to at
Visitation, 10:00AM, followed by a Funeral Service, 11:00AM, Monday, April 22, 2019, The Springs Funeral Services, 3115 East Platte Avenue, Colorado Springs, Colorado 80909.
Published in The Gazette on Apr. 19, 2019