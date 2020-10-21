Scanlon

MICHAEL SCANLON

February 4, 1950 October 15, 2020

Michael Scanlon, a resident of Colorado Springs for most of his life, was born on February 4, 1950, in Denver, Colorado, to George and Bettie Scanlon, both deceased. He graduated from Wasson High School in 1968 and attended Louisiana Tech University. During his life, he held many jobs. He was a Navy Corpsman, a restaurant manager, a liquor store owner and a cab driver. He was retired at the time of his death.

Michael loved fly fishing and he tied his own flies. They were beautiful.

Michael was preceded in death by both parents and a brother, Don. He is survived by three siblings: Sue, Cindy, and Tim. No services are planned at this time, due to COVID.







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store