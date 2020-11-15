Cramer

MICHAEL STEVEN CRAMER

August 14, 1946 October 30, 2020

Beloved husband, father, grandpa, and friend, Michael Steven Cramer went home to be with the Lord on Friday, October 30, 2020. Born August 14, 1946 in Whittier, California and raised in Pacoima, CA, Mike was the middle of three children born to Jack and Helen Cramer. He will be remembered for his love, commitment and service to Jesus Christ, his family and his country.

Mike was drafted into the Army to serve in the Vietnam War, where he served from May 1966 to May 1968. Mike was awarded a Purple Heart and Army Commendation Medal for Heroism related to a battle on June 19, 1967.

Mike married his high school sweetheart, Patricia (Pat) on November 9, 1968. They lived in Simi Valley and Thousand Oaks before moving to Irvine, CA in 1979. Mike and Pat had 3 sons, Todd, Erik and Travis. Family always came first for Mike and his love and care for family was evident in all that he did.

After receiving his Bachelor's degree in Business Administration from Cal State Northridge, Mike worked for a number of companies in the insurance business, most notably Highlands Insurance Company and Midwest Insurance Company. At Midwest, he created an auditing department in California which he helped manage until the past few months.

Through the years, he loved to read Louis L'Amour books, coach his sons' baseball teams, spend time with his kids and grandkids, attend USC football games, and go to their favorite restaurants with Pat. Mike is lovingly remembered by his wife, Pat, sons Todd (Beth), Erik (Becky), Travis (Jenny), grandchildren Ashlyne, Sammy, Jackson, Bailey, Jacob, Luke, Laney, Journey, Felicity, and Timmy, sisters Sue and Kathleen, and many other friends and family who he made an immeasurable impact on.







