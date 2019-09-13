Cox
MICHAEL "MIKE" W. COX
September 5, 2019
Mike Cox, 59, of Colorado Springs, Colorado passed away on September 5, 2019. Mike was born to Richard and Delores Cox in Pueblo, Colorado. Raised in Colorado, Mike graduated from La Junta High School in May 1979.
Mike was a devoted husband, father and friend of many. His passion was being outdoors. He was an avid archer, hunting and participating in competitions. He enjoyed instructing people new to, and enthusiastic about the sport.
Mike is survived by his wife of 26 years, Valerie (Sypher) Cox; his daughters, Devon and Kailey Cox; parents, Richard Cox and Delores Cox; brother, Jerry (Kathy) Cox; nephews, Jamen and Justen Cox.
Memorial services will be held at Cappadona Funeral Home, Friday, September 20th at 11:00 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made on Cappadona Funeral Home's website, to assist with funeral and living expenses, for Mike's family.
Published in The Gazette on Sept. 13, 2019