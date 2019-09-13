Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Michael W. Cox. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Cox

MICHAEL "MIKE" W. COX

September 5, 2019

Mike Cox, 59, of Colorado Springs, Colorado passed away on September 5, 2019. Mike was born to Richard and Delores Cox in Pueblo, Colorado. Raised in Colorado, Mike graduated from La Junta High School in May 1979.

Mike was a devoted husband, father and friend of many. His passion was being outdoors. He was an avid archer, hunting and participating in competitions. He enjoyed instructing people new to, and enthusiastic about the sport.

Mike is survived by his wife of 26 years, Valerie (Sypher) Cox; his daughters, Devon and Kailey Cox; parents, Richard Cox and Delores Cox; brother, Jerry (Kathy) Cox; nephews, Jamen and Justen Cox.

Memorial services will be held at Cappadona Funeral Home, Friday, September 20th at 11:00 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made on Cappadona Funeral Home's website, to assist with funeral and living expenses, for Mike's family.





CoxMICHAEL "MIKE" W. COXSeptember 5, 2019Mike Cox, 59, of Colorado Springs, Colorado passed away on September 5, 2019. Mike was born to Richard and Delores Cox in Pueblo, Colorado. Raised in Colorado, Mike graduated from La Junta High School in May 1979.Mike was a devoted husband, father and friend of many. His passion was being outdoors. He was an avid archer, hunting and participating in competitions. He enjoyed instructing people new to, and enthusiastic about the sport.Mike is survived by his wife of 26 years, Valerie (Sypher) Cox; his daughters, Devon and Kailey Cox; parents, Richard Cox and Delores Cox; brother, Jerry (Kathy) Cox; nephews, Jamen and Justen Cox.Memorial services will be held at Cappadona Funeral Home, Friday, September 20th at 11:00 a.m.In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made on Cappadona Funeral Home's website, to assist with funeral and living expenses, for Mike's family. Published in The Gazette on Sept. 13, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Gazette Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close