IN LOVING MEMORY

MICHAEL WITTER

September 18, 1953 September 3, 2008

REMEMBER ME

Remember me with smiles not tears

for all the joy

through all the years.

Recall the closeness that was ours,

a love as sweet

as fragrant flowers.

Don't dwell on thoughts that cause you pain,

we'll see each other once again.

I am at peace ... try to believe it was my time...I had to leave.

But what a view

I have from here,

I see your face,

I feel you near,

I follow you throughout the day,

your not alone

along the way.

And when God calls you ... you will be,

right by my side ...right here with me.

Till then, I'll wait by Heavens door , We'll be united ... evermore!







