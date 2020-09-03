IN LOVING MEMORY
MICHAEL WITTER
September 18, 1953 September 3, 2008
REMEMBER ME
Remember me with smiles not tears
for all the joy
through all the years.
Recall the closeness that was ours,
a love as sweet
as fragrant flowers.
Don't dwell on thoughts that cause you pain,
we'll see each other once again.
I am at peace ... try to believe it was my time...I had to leave.
But what a view
I have from here,
I see your face,
I feel you near,
I follow you throughout the day,
your not alone
along the way.
And when God calls you ... you will be,
right by my side ...right here with me.
Till then, I'll wait by Heavens door , We'll be united ... evermore!
Published in The Gazette on Sep. 3, 2020.