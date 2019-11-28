Selvig
MICHELLE RENEE SELVIG
July 2, 1972 - Nov. 19, 2019
Michelle Renee Selvig died on Nov. 19, 2019. She was born on July 2, 1972, in Thornton, Colorado. She was adopted as a beloved daughter into the home of Kathy J. Upton and Earl W. MacEnulty I. She graduated from William J. Palmer High School in 1991. While at Palmer, she was an excellent swimmer, qualifying for the Colorado State Swimming Championships all four years and holding several school swim records at one point.
In 1997, she married Jeff Selvig in Colorado Springs. To this union, Michelle and Jeff welcomed their son Jesse (1998) and daughter, Anna (2005). With her then husband, Michelle started Apex Gun Parts, which grew into a successful business.
Michelle loved the outdoors: hiking, camping and skiing where, just like how she lived, was fast and furious. She was generous with her time and anything she possessed. She had a thousand-watt smile that could light up a room. She was predeceased by her father, Earl MacEnulty I. She is survived by her son, Jesse, and daughter Anna; her mother, Kathy Upton; her brother, Chip MacEnulty (spouse Kristen); her former spouse, Jeff Selvig; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and extended family.
A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, Nov. 30, at 2:30 at the Cheyenne Mountain Resort.
