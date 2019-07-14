Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mickey Hawthorne Davis Tallman. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Tallman

MICKEY HAWTHORNE DAVIS TALLMAN

October 17, 1925 June 14, 2019

Mickey Hawthorne Davis Tallman began her life journey on October 17, 1925 on a farm outside of Creston, Iowa. She was the youngest of seven children born to Mary Muzetta and Page Hawthorne. That journey ended peacefully on June 14, 2019 at age 93.

Mickey began supporting herself at age 14 as a live-in maid, movie theater usher and carhop. She attended the

Mickey met John Davis while at the university when she needed private swim lessons in order to graduate from college. After her graduation, they married and moved to Arizona where Mickey began working for the YWCA as a youth counselor. John finished college and John Wynn was born while in Arizona. After relocating to Colorado Springs, their family continued to expand, adding Denise and Robin. Mickey was able to balance work as she and John raised their family, eventually opening her own preschool in Colorado Springs called Tots Learning Center. Mickey was very active in her children's lives as a swim official, 4-H leader, PTO officer, chauffeur and all-around passionate supporter. As their kids were self-sufficient, John and Mickey travelled to the South Pacific, their favorite destination, Turtle Island, Fiji.

After John's death, Mickey reconnected with her Creston Iowa High School sweetheart, Gene Tallman. The two eventually married and lived in Lincoln, Nebraska. She became active as a board member for several organizations and foundations in Nebraska. Mickey adored the relationships she developed through Sorosis, a lively professional women's association, social as well as philanthropic life. Mickey relocated to Colorado Springs to be near her children and enjoy the last of her years. She is survived by her sister Linda, daughter Denise Davis-Pedrie, son-in-law Doug Pedrie, son Robin Davis and grandchildren, Mari-Elena, Ana, Spencer and Max, plus a multitude of nieces and nephews. Her siblings Cleo, Clifford, Zilla, Velva and Bea, her husband John, husband Gene and son Wynn preceded her in death.

As per her wishes, there will no services. The family is grateful to ViewPointe Senior Living Community for making her final years enjoyable and to Suncrest Hospice for making her last days as comfortable as possible.

Mickey captivated people with her storytelling. That gift and many others will be greatly missed. Surely, she is wearing her signature colorful scarves and earrings while finding a heavenly audience to hear her tales.





