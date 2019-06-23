Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Micki Fisher. View Sign Service Information Swan-Law Funeral Directors 501 North Cascade Avenue Colorado Springs , CO 80903 (719)-471-9900 Send Flowers Obituary

Fisher

MICKI FISHER

January 18, 1955 June 14, 2019

Born in Colorado Springs, Colorado as a 3rd Generation native at the original Glockner Penrose Hospital. She graduated high school in 1974. She worked at Litton Data Systems where she met the love of her life, Jerry. They married in 1980. She passed away at her home in Colorado Springs on June 14, 2019. She will be lovingly remembered by all who knew her.

She leaves behind her husband Jerry, mother Christine Walchak, sister Karen (David) Hume, Uncles Leo and Charles Kolman, cousins, several other extended family members, and many friends. She also leaves behind special canine companions Molly and Riley, whom she adored. She was preceded in death by her father Robert Walchak in 1989, her grandparents Jean and Wally Clark and Frank Walchak.

Visitation will be held on Monday, June 24, 5-8pm at Swan Law Funeral Directors, 501 N Cascade Ave. A Liturgical Mass will be held on Tuesday, June 25, 10:00am at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 2030 W Colorado Ave. A committal service will follow at Fairview Cemetery where she will be laid to rest next to her father. A reception will be held after the interment at Sacred Heart Catholic Church.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the at .







Swan-Law Funeral Directors Colorado Springs , CO (719) 471-9900

