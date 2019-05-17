Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mike Flynn. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Flynn

MIKE FLYNN

March 6, 1949

May 17, 2012

'Tomorrow never knows'

Turn off your mind, relax and float down stream.

Is it not dying,

Is it not dying,

Lay down all thoughts, surrender to the void

Is it shining, is it shining Yet you may see the meaning of within

Is it being, is it being

Love is all and

love is everyone

Is it knowing,

is it knowing

And ignorance and hate, they mourn the dead

Is it believing,

is it believing

But listen to the colour of your dreams

Is it not leaving,

is it not leaving.

So play the game "Existence" to the end.

Of the beginning, of the beginning.

- John Lennon

We all miss you Mike





Published in The Gazette on May 17, 2019

