Flynn
MIKE FLYNN
March 6, 1949
May 17, 2012
'Tomorrow never knows'
Turn off your mind, relax and float down stream.
Is it not dying,
Is it not dying,
Lay down all thoughts, surrender to the void
Is it shining, is it shining Yet you may see the meaning of within
Is it being, is it being
Love is all and
love is everyone
Is it knowing,
is it knowing
And ignorance and hate, they mourn the dead
Is it believing,
is it believing
But listen to the colour of your dreams
Is it not leaving,
is it not leaving.
So play the game "Existence" to the end.
Of the beginning, of the beginning.
- John Lennon
We all miss you Mike
Published in The Gazette on May 17, 2019