Hinton

MIKE HINTON

July 17, 1945

April 15, 2020

Mike Hinton, devoted father and grandfather passed away on April 15th, 2020. He was born on July 17th, 1945 in Clovis, NM to Wanda and Patrick Hinton. Although having been born in New Mexico, he was lifelong Coloradan. Mike was raised in Colorado Springs, graduated from Wasson High School in 1963 and Colorado State University in 1967. He had a long career in banking, the auto industry and as an entrepreneur.

He valued family above all else and moved to Denver in 2010 to be closer to his daughter and grandchildren. He never missed a practice, performance, game, or opportunity to babysit. He spent countless hours teaching his two grandsons the importance of sportsmanship, kindness, and keeping your eye on the ball. He loved rum (but never more than two), telling stories, and coaching his beloved Rockies from his living room. He never met a stranger and always made the people around him feel valued. He is survived by his daughter (Megan Mahncke), son-in-law (Patrick Mahncke), grandsons (Coleman and Charlie), and sister (Lisa Wetherbee). He will be forever missed. A celebration of life will be held this summer.





