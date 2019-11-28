Guest Book View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Kensinger (Mel)

MILBURNE EDGAR KENSINGER (MEL)

September 7, 1928 November 12, 2019

Mel Kensinger, longtime resident and community leader, died November 12, 2019. He was born on September 7, 1928 in Savanna, Illinois to Minnie Harman and Elmer Albert Kensinger.

Mel enlisted in the Navy in 1946, where he served onboard the U.S.S. Pine Island for two years. He was a part of "Operation Highjump", the aerial exploration of the Antarctica under the command of Rear Admiral Byrd. He graduated from Colorado College in 1952 where he was the Senior Class President and was a member of the Phi Gamma Delta Fraternity.

Mel was a pioneer in the Land Title Business in Colorado and he was one of the founders of Colorado Title Guaranty Co. and El Paso Abstract Co. in 1957. He served on the Board of Directors and as President of the Land Title Association of Colorado.

Long active in community affairs, he served on numerous boards and committees including: Pikes Peak Kiwanis, The Chamber of Commerce, The Home Builders Assoc., Colorado Springs Board of Realtors, United Way, Colorado College Athletic Board, Colorado Springs Executives, Colorado Springs Quarterback Club, The Pikes Peak Center (Citizens for the Auditorium), and the Colorado Springs Planning Commission for 3 years.

Mel was a member of the Colorado Springs Country Club (President), Country Club of Colorado, El Paso Club, Garden of the Gods Club, Fine Arts Center, Friends of the Library and Community Trust Fund. He was an avid tennis player, loved his model trains and enjoyed travel.

Mel is survived by his wife, Marlene, and his children, Stan Kensinger (Alexis), Jan Fairchild (Peter) and Deb Reiners and grandchildren, Stanton Kensinger (Kristy), Drew Kensinger (Mowita) and Elise Kensinger, David and Cat Fairchild, Seth Reiners (Julia), Jay Reiners (Katie), Hilary and Nate Reiners and great-grandchildren, Elle and Sterling Kensinger, Sebastian and Genevieve Reiners, and Henry Reiners.

No service is planned. Mel will be interned at Oak Hill Cemetery in Mt. Carroll, Illinois at a later date.

Memorial contributions in his name may be made to Pikes Peak Hospice & Palliative Care.





