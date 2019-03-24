Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mildred A. Mosier Salt. View Sign

Mosier Salt

MILDRED A. MOSIER SALT

February 12, 1927 March 12, 2019

Mildred (Mickey) Mosier Salt, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, and friend, died on March 12, 2019 from complications of multiple myeloma. While we mourn her passing, we also honor her ninety-two years of strong faith, love of family, and can-do spirit.

Mickey truly was a force of nature-no challenge was too great, no obstacles too difficult. In many ways she was a woman ahead of her time-she was a licensed pilot at 16, a college graduate at 18, a competitive synchronized swimming instructor, certified scuba diver, championship golfer, choral director, published musician, U.S. diplomat, fluent Portuguese speaker-the list goes on and on. Her interests were varied and there was nothing she couldn't do.

Because Mickey's father was a Superintendent of Schools, she had an abiding love of education. She raised her family to be critical thinkers, to set high educational goals, and to become life-long learners. She set the example for her family, pursuing an advanced degree in music theory at Southern Illinois University in 1967.

Even more than her individual accomplishments, Mickey truly was the rock of the family. She was always there with a kind word, boundless optimism, and unfailing wisdom that reassured us everything would work out. In good times and bad, she taught us to love new beginnings, to look forward to the next adventure, to embrace that which makes us stronger, and-most importantly-to believe that to whom much is given, much is expected. Consequently, service was second nature to her and she constantly worked to encourage others and make the world a better place. We will all miss her terribly, but as many have said, heaven is now a brighter place with Mickey there.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Wednesday, March 27th at 2:00 pm at Liberty Heights Retirement Community, 12105 Ambassador Drive, Colorado Springs, CO, 80921. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory can be made to the Pike's Peak Humane Society in Colorado Springs.







