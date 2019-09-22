Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mildred Allison Haver Divelbiss. View Sign Service Information Memorial service 2:30 PM The Chapel of Our Saviour Episcopal Church Colorado Springs , CO View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Haver Divelbiss

MILDRED "MIDDY" ALLISON HAVER DIVELBISS

8/12/1926 - 9/5/2019

"Deal cried the losers as the winners laughed and joked." As an avid Bridge player, Mildred (Middy) Allison Haver Divelbiss was heard to shout these words, ready to play another round as soon as the last one was finished. Middy was born on August 12, 1926, to parents Marn and John Allison in McPherson, KS. She grew up with three wonderful sisters, Ann (Leach), Fran (Weaver), and Mary Marn (Wills).

Once married, she became a "stay at home mom," but she didn't stay home much. Middy was involved in many Pueblo organizations such as Service League (now Jr. League); member at the Church of the Ascension Episcopal Church where she served on Altar Guild and was the first woman on the vestry; P.E.O. (Chapter EE in Pueblo and CE in Colorado Springs); Board of Directors and Foundation Board for Parkview Hospital; Wednesday Morning Club (in Pueblo) and Tuesday Luncheon Club (in Colorado Springs); and many other local activities. She served in the capacity of President for several of the above organizations as well as on the board of directors for the Kansas-Nebraska Natural Gas Company.

She was proud to be a Kansas State University graduate and member of Pi Beta Phi. Middy also attended Claremont, CA, Graduate School. In 1950, she was teaching third grade at Somerlid Elementary in Pueblo, CO, when she met Robert (Bob) Haver...her soon to be husband and father of two children.

Middy was introduced to politics when her father ran for United States Senator in 1936. That was the beginning of a long and wonderful relationship, which included being the President of the Colorado Federation of Republican Women and attending a national convention as a delegate.

Middy's husband, Bob, died in 1982. She was blessed with another love in 1985, when she married Richard (Dick) Divelbiss of Pueblo. They moved to Colorado Springs and were immediately embraced by their new community of friends.

Middy is survived by her two children, Francie Haver of San Antonio; and, Tom (Sue) Haver of Larkspur; three grandchildren, Steven (Lucia) and Phannie (Sam) Haver, and Salem (Harley) Steppig and their two children; her five step-children, Rick (Pat) Divelbiss, Rod (Jan) Divelbiss, Michael (Susanne) Divelbiss, Cindy (Jack) Uldrich, Mark Divelbiss, their children and grandchildren as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

Her last game of bridge was played September 5, 2019. Middy's memorial service will be held at 2:30 on October 6, 2019, at The Chapel of Our Saviour Episcopal Church in Colorado Springs.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to either:

-- The Chapel of Our Saviour Episcopal Church: 8 4th St, Colorado Springs, CO, 80906

-- Pikes Peak Hospice and Palliative Care: 2550 Tenderfoot Hill St, Colorado Springs, CO, 80906

-- Your organization of choice.





Haver DivelbissMILDRED "MIDDY" ALLISON HAVER DIVELBISS8/12/1926 - 9/5/2019"Deal cried the losers as the winners laughed and joked." As an avid Bridge player, Mildred (Middy) Allison Haver Divelbiss was heard to shout these words, ready to play another round as soon as the last one was finished. Middy was born on August 12, 1926, to parents Marn and John Allison in McPherson, KS. She grew up with three wonderful sisters, Ann (Leach), Fran (Weaver), and Mary Marn (Wills).Once married, she became a "stay at home mom," but she didn't stay home much. Middy was involved in many Pueblo organizations such as Service League (now Jr. League); member at the Church of the Ascension Episcopal Church where she served on Altar Guild and was the first woman on the vestry; P.E.O. (Chapter EE in Pueblo and CE in Colorado Springs); Board of Directors and Foundation Board for Parkview Hospital; Wednesday Morning Club (in Pueblo) and Tuesday Luncheon Club (in Colorado Springs); and many other local activities. She served in the capacity of President for several of the above organizations as well as on the board of directors for the Kansas-Nebraska Natural Gas Company.She was proud to be a Kansas State University graduate and member of Pi Beta Phi. Middy also attended Claremont, CA, Graduate School. In 1950, she was teaching third grade at Somerlid Elementary in Pueblo, CO, when she met Robert (Bob) Haver...her soon to be husband and father of two children.Middy was introduced to politics when her father ran for United States Senator in 1936. That was the beginning of a long and wonderful relationship, which included being the President of the Colorado Federation of Republican Women and attending a national convention as a delegate.Middy's husband, Bob, died in 1982. She was blessed with another love in 1985, when she married Richard (Dick) Divelbiss of Pueblo. They moved to Colorado Springs and were immediately embraced by their new community of friends.Middy is survived by her two children, Francie Haver of San Antonio; and, Tom (Sue) Haver of Larkspur; three grandchildren, Steven (Lucia) and Phannie (Sam) Haver, and Salem (Harley) Steppig and their two children; her five step-children, Rick (Pat) Divelbiss, Rod (Jan) Divelbiss, Michael (Susanne) Divelbiss, Cindy (Jack) Uldrich, Mark Divelbiss, their children and grandchildren as well as numerous nieces and nephews.Her last game of bridge was played September 5, 2019. Middy's memorial service will be held at 2:30 on October 6, 2019, at The Chapel of Our Saviour Episcopal Church in Colorado Springs.In lieu of flowers, please make donations to either:-- The Chapel of Our Saviour Episcopal Church: 8 4th St, Colorado Springs, CO, 80906-- Pikes Peak Hospice and Palliative Care: 2550 Tenderfoot Hill St, Colorado Springs, CO, 80906-- Your organization of choice. Published in The Gazette on Sept. 22, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Gazette Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close