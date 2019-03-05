Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mildred Etta Hartinger. View Sign

Hartinger

MILDRED "MICKEY" ETTA HARTINGER

October 18, 1939 February 23, 2019

Mickey Hartinger, age 79, a resident of Colorado Springs since 1979 and formerly of West Virginia, Texas, Indiana and Virginia, passed away on Saturday, February 23, 2019 in Colorado Springs. She was a Registered Nurse, a devoted Air Force wife and had been active in many local community and military causes.

Mildred Etta Christian was born on October 18, 1939 in Itmann, West Virginia to Robert Paul and Georgie Pearl (Clowers) Christian. She was a graduate of Mullens High School in Mullens, West Virginia; the Lewis-Gale School of Nursing in Roanoke affiliated with Roanoke College in Salem. She was registered in Virginia, Indiana, Illinois and Colorado.

She married General James V. Hartinger, USAF (Ret.) on October 7, 1979 in Austin, Texas. General Hartinger passed away in the year 2000. She was a member of Gateway Presbyterian Church, The Kissing Camels Women's Club, a Life Member of the Retired Officers Association, and an active member of NDIA Rocky Mountain Chapter for which she was the presenter of the annual General James V. Hartinger Award.

She is survived by her step-sons: Colonel James V. Hartinger, Jr. USAF (Ret.) of Jacksonville, Florida and Mike Hartinger and his wife, Jana of Colorado Springs; and step-daughter, Kristin Ochs of Elizabeth, Colorado. She is also survived by her sister: Shelby "Chris" Christian and her husband, Adam "Bud" Rech of San Antonio, Texas. Also surviving her are 7 step-grandchildren and 14 step great-grandchildren, her sister-in-law: Doris Christian of Indianapolis, Indiana and several nieces and nephews.

Mickey was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, her brother: Dr. Dennis Christian and her sister: Jacqueline Ann Adams.

She will be best remembered for love of friends and family, her caring nature and the support that she gave to her husband during his military career and during his illness.

Memorial Services will be held at 2:00 pm on Thursday, March 7, 2019 at the Shrine of Remembrance "America the Beautiful" Chapel, 1730 E. Fountain Blvd, Colorado Springs, CO 80910. A reception will follow at the Olympian Plaza Reception and Event Center, 975 S. Union Blvd., Colorado Springs, CO 80910. Cremation is planned and she will be interred in Middleport, Ohio with her husband.

Memorial contributions may be made in Mickey's memory to Gateway Presbyterian Church, 731 Castle Road, Colorado Springs, CO 80904







