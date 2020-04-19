Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mildred L. Krogman. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Krogman

MILDRED "MILLY" L. KROGMAN

November 9, 1926 April 11, 2020

Milly was born on Nov. 9, 1926 in Clinton, Iowa

to Arthur and Lillie Kahler. Married Donald H. Krogman on Aug. 27, 1947 and moved to

Colorado Springs.

Milly was a homemaker and retired from Pikes Peak Greenhouse. She loved sports especially

the Denver Broncos and will be missed by all

who knew her.

She is survived by her daughter Sharon (John) Edmonds, son Kent (Joleen) Krogman, sister Carol (Glen) Houston (In Iowa) and five grandchildren, John Edmonds lll, Tammy (Joe)

Haver, Amber, Jessica and Luke Krogman and

four great grandsons.

She was preceded in death by her husband

Donald, son Brian Krogman and his wife Sherry, sisters Juanita Christiansen and Alice Ties.

Services will be held at a later date.





Published in The Gazette on Apr. 19, 2020

