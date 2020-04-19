Krogman
MILDRED "MILLY" L. KROGMAN
November 9, 1926 April 11, 2020
Milly was born on Nov. 9, 1926 in Clinton, Iowa
to Arthur and Lillie Kahler. Married Donald H. Krogman on Aug. 27, 1947 and moved to
Colorado Springs.
Milly was a homemaker and retired from Pikes Peak Greenhouse. She loved sports especially
the Denver Broncos and will be missed by all
who knew her.
She is survived by her daughter Sharon (John) Edmonds, son Kent (Joleen) Krogman, sister Carol (Glen) Houston (In Iowa) and five grandchildren, John Edmonds lll, Tammy (Joe)
Haver, Amber, Jessica and Luke Krogman and
four great grandsons.
She was preceded in death by her husband
Donald, son Brian Krogman and his wife Sherry, sisters Juanita Christiansen and Alice Ties.
Services will be held at a later date.
Published in The Gazette on Apr. 19, 2020