Memorial Gardens Cemetery & Funeral Home 3825 Airport Road Colorado Springs , CO 80910 (719)-596-7990 Funeral 1:00 PM Memorial Gardens Cemetery & Funeral Home 3825 Airport Road Colorado Springs , CO 80910

Teller

MILDRED LUCILLE TELLER

May 31, 1928

May 10, 2019

Mildred Lucille Teller, age 90, died peacefully in Colorado Springs, CO on May 10, 2019 surrounded by her loved ones.

Mildred was born in Des Moines, Iowa on May 31, 1928 to Lloyd and Lucille Howard. Mildred met Wayne Teller after his service in World War II and they fell madly in love and married on June 20, 1947. Together they had four children.

She was a homemaker, owned a toy shop named Toy Town in Williston, ND, and worked as a cashier at a shoe store in downtown Colorado Springs. Her main interests were bowling, the outdoors, feeding the birds and wildlife. She also was an artist who enjoyed painting with oils and going to china painting classes. She especially loved spending time with her family and the special time with her husband at their cabin.

She is survived by daughters Susan Helstad, Janet Lowrance, and Kathy Fiedler (George). Grandchildren Brian Helstad, Brad Helstad, Kyle Helstad, Courtney Demilt, Connie Jenkins, Renee Lowrance, Jerry Lowrance, Christopher Fiedler, Andrew Fiedler, Lauren Tubbs, 15 great grandchildren, one great great grandchild, and sister Carol Wood.

She is preceded in death by her husband Wayne Teller, son Joseph Teller, son-in-law Glen Helstad, sisters Delores and Shirley, brother Kenneth, and her parents Lloyd and Lucille Howard.

Funeral arrangements will be held at 1:00pm, Saturday May 18, at Memorial Gardens, 3825 Airport Road 80910.

Donations in Memory of Mildred are preferred to Pikes Peak Hospice:

https://www.pikespeakhospice.org/donate-today







