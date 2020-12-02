1/
Millie Fellerman
1927 - 2020
Fellerman
MILLIE FELLERMAN
November 8, 1927 November 27, 2020
Millie Fellerman, age 93, peacefully passed away on November 27, 2020 in Lakewood, Colorado. Born on November 8, 1927 in Arkansas, Millie graduated from Baptist Hospital School of Nursing and was a 1LT in the Army Nurse Corps. She married Henry Fellerman "Hank" in 1950 while both were assigned at the VA Hospital in Arkansas. In 1960 they moved to Colorado Springs and built/operated the Woodmen and Sunrise Kennels, and later owned Rampart Kennels. Active members of the Pikes Peak Obedience Club and Kuvasz Club of America, together they enjoyed traveling to dog shows around the country. A highlight was showing her Kuvasz at the Westminster Dog Show. Millie was a kind and gracious person, who enjoyed hosting big Thanksgiving dinners for family and friends plus summer picnics at her home in the Black Forest. Millie is preceded by Henry in death, and survived by son Hank Fellerman and wife Jane, daughter Susie Greer and husband Jon, two grandchildren and two great grandchildren. Millie will be buried with her husband at Ft. Logan National Cemetery in a private ceremony.



Published in The Gazette on Dec. 2, 2020.
