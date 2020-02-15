Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Milton D. Sommers. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

MILTON D. SOMMERS

December 1, 1947 February 11, 2020

On February 11, 2020 Milton passed away after a long battle with Lewy body dementia. Born in Topeka, Kansas, Milt attended UNC in Greeley, Colorado where he was a member of AKL fraternity, met his wife, Sue Capron, and earned a bachelor's degree which he used to teach speech and drama in Rocky Ford, Colorado before teaching at the UNC Laboratory School.

He then found his true calling as an interior designer, where he won numerous Homebuilders' Association awards and operated several retail stores including Mutt and Jeff's, Drummer Tweed's, and Tweed's Fine Furnishings. When he wasn't working you could usually find him on stage. With a multitude of musicals on his resume, he was most proud of the roles he performed with his daughters; starring in A Funny Thing Happened On The Way to the Forum with Ashley and Once Upon a Mattress with Whitney.

He is preceded in death by his mother, Marjorie Sommers; his father, Dean Sommers; and his father-in-law, Richard Capron. He will be greatly missed by his wife Sue Sommers, brother Rodney Sommers, mother-in-law Dorothy Capron, daughters Ashley Sommers and Whitney Lazzaro, granddaughter Caroline Wilbur, as well as everyone whose life he touched here in Colorado Springs.





