Brown, U.S. Army, (Ret.)MSG MILTON ROBERT BROWN, U.S. ARMY, (RET.)February 4, 1934May 9, 2020Milton Robert Brown, 86, died May 9, 2020 at Laurel Manor in Colorado Springs, Colorado.He was born February 4, 1934 in New York City, New York.Milton joined the United States Army at the young age of 16 and quickly adapted to and thrived in a military environment, spending the next thirty years of his courageous life fighting for and defending his country. While serving, he received the Meritorious Service Medal, Bronze Star, Vietnam Service Medal, Vietnam Cross of Gallantry with Palm amongst others, too many to mention.Prior to his begrudging retirement from the Army, Milton discovered the love of his life, Elke. Despite her best efforts to push him away, Milton was too much of a force for her to resist. They were married on November 19, 1983, and never looked back. The love they had for each other is "Forever and Always". Along with Elke came her three children, James, Sandra, and Scott. Milton was a father in the truest sense to his new children, selfless and nurturing in ways truly unique and memorable.He passed after eighteen long years in the care of various nursing homes, finally coming to rest at Laurel Manor in Colorado Springs.Milton is survived by his wife, Elke Brown; sons, James Everhart and Scott (Leigh) Everhart; daughter, Sandra Mahnke; grandson, Max Everhart; and granddaughters, Danielle Scott and Gracie Everhart.A Funeral Service and Interment will be held at a later date.