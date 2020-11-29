Gestes
MINNIE FAY GESTES
February 24, 1932 November 21, 2020
M. Fay Gestes, 88, went home to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ on November 21st, 2020. She was a resident of Security, Colorado for 64 years and prior to that was a resident of Colorado Springs. She retired as the office manager for Gestes Roofing, Inc. after nearly 50 years.
Fay was born February 24, 1932 along with her twin brother Billy Ray to O.F. Helton and Ivy (Fox) Helton in Commerce, Texas. She married Kenneth Harold Gestes on December 29, 1954 in Clovis, New Mexico.
Fay loved the Lord and her family very much. She enjoyed her flower gardens and the family BBQs. She was a member of Fountain Independent Baptist Church. Fay graduated from high school in 1950 and attended college in Lubbock, Texas afterward.
She is survived by her 3 loving children; Barbara (Bill) Terrell, Elizabeth "Annie" (Scott) Fraser, Kenny (Jeanette) Gestes, as well as one sister, Barbara Lynn (Herb) Cotton of Como, Texas, 7 grandchildren; Thomas Pons, Nykol Terrell, Jamie (John) Caponong, Muranda (Jason) Ellsworth, Michael (Lauren) Fraser, Michelle (Luis Franco) Fraser and Kenny (Deanne) Gestes, and 10 great-grandchildren; Angel Terry-Pons, Cynthia Fraser, Khloe Ellsworth, Ava Gestes, Tony Fraser, Olivia Gestes, Kolton Ellsworth, Leilani Caponong, Daxton Fraser and baby Caponong along with many nieces and nephews.
Fay was preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth, parents O.F. and Ivy Helton, twin brother Billy Ray, brother J.W. Helton, sisters Elizabeth Bishop, Ellen Lovella Horton, and Margie Marks, her infant son, Jeremy Michael Gestes and infant granddaughter, Kristen Fay Fraser.
There will be a private viewing and service for family only.
