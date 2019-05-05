Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Minnie Lee Davidson. View Sign Service Information Shrine of Remembrance Mausoleum/Funeral Home 1730 East Fountain Blvd. Colorado Springs , CO 80910 (719)-634-1597 Send Flowers Obituary

Davidson

MINNIE LEE "NANNY" DAVIDSON

August 23, 1934 April 7, 2019

On Sunday evening, April 7th, the Davidson family was saddened by the peaceful passing of Minnie Lee Davidson, 84, affectionately known as "Nanny" - at that moment, she was surrounded by those who loved her. Lee - who never liked the name "Minnie" - was born in Garnet, Kansas, on August 23, 1934, the sixth of nine daughters of Allen Albert ("A.A.") and Marguerite Watkins.

Moving to Dighton, Kansas, she met and married Delmar D. Davidson, a local rancher. Together they had two children - Dennis D. and Annette Marguerite Davidson - and moved to Colorado Springs, Colorado, where Delmar became an outstanding member of the Colorado Springs Police Department and Lee was both a dutiful wife and doting mother, raising their children. Once the children began their secondary education, Lee joined the work force as a receptionist in a doctor's office.

Lee was a loving mother and grandmother who had a kind heart and incredible generosity. She was blessed with a quick wit and an infectious smile that could brighten the saddest moment, punctuated with an adorable sideways smirk when she thought something was particularly funny! Never at a loss for words, she brimmed with words of advice that she shared liberally. We will all miss Nanny, but are blessed to have so many beautiful memories that will be forever cherished!

Her legacy includes her son, Dennis, five grandchildren, nine great grandchildren and one great-great grandchild.

Lee's Memorial Service will be held at 2pm on Saturday, May 18th, at the Shrine of Remembrance, 1730 East Fountain Blvd, Colorado Springs, Colorado. All who knew her are invited to attend.







